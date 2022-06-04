Self-propelled howitzers M109A3 received from Norway are already on front line, - Zaluzhnyi. PHOTOS

Self-propelled howitzers M109A3, provided as part of international technical assistance by Norway, are already at the line front, hitting targets with high accuracy and destroying the enemy.

The commander-in-chief of AFU Valery Zaluzhnyi reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers mastered the M109A3 in one week.

According to artillerymen, the key difference between these guns and Soviet models is that they are made for humans. Even though these self-propelled howitzers were made in the 1960-70s, they have instead of levers - the steering wheel, instead of mechanical - automatic transmission. In winter, when icing of the hull is possible, the developers slightly rubberized it so that the crew does not slip.





"In terms of technical characteristics, the M109A3 howitzers have a larger caliber and more powerful ammunition than their Soviet counterparts. The firing range is up to 22 km. But in the future, we can use active-jet projectiles that increase this distance. Experienced gunners also note the convenience of charges that are airtight and completely identical, which affects the accuracy of the flight when firing," - said in a statement.

Zaluzhnyi counts on the continued support of partner countries in the means of fire destruction of the enemy, as the enemy's superiority in artillery and multiple launch rocket systems is the main cause of our losses.

"Without the immediate supply of long-range artillery and MLRS, it is becoming increasingly difficult for us to deter the aggressor," the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces said.