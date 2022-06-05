News Photo • Russian aggression against Ukraine, War

Russians fired on Donetsk from Grad, Smerch, and Tochki U. There are victims, - National police. PHOTOS

4 13710
Fifteen strikes were recorded from aircraft, Point-U missile systems, Grad and Tornado multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and tanks. 14 civilian objects were destroyed. At the scene of the shelling, law enforcement officers gathered evidence of Russian war crimes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"Russian troops beat the settlements of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Svyatogorsk, Kostiantynivka, Soledar, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Novoselivka 1, Pervomaiske, Hostre, Netaylove, Khrestyshche, Vremivka," the statement said.

Russians fired on Donetsk from Grad, Smerch, and Tochki U. There are victims, - National police 01
Russians fired on Donetsk from Grad, Smerch, and Tochki U. There are victims, - National police 02

See more: Occupiers fired on Svyatohirska Lavra in Donetsk region. All Saints Monastery is on fire. PHOTO


Russians fired on Donetsk from Grad, Smerch, and Tochki U. There are victims, - National police 03
Russians fired on Donetsk from Grad, Smerch, and Tochki U. There are victims, - National police 04
Russians fired on Donetsk from Grad, Smerch, and Tochki U. There are victims, - National police 05
Russians fired on Donetsk from Grad, Smerch, and Tochki U. There are victims, - National police 06
Russians fired on Donetsk from Grad, Smerch, and Tochki U. There are victims, - National police 07
Russians fired on Donetsk from Grad, Smerch, and Tochki U. There are victims, - National police 08
Russians fired on Donetsk from Grad, Smerch, and Tochki U. There are victims, - National police 09
Russians fired on Donetsk from Grad, Smerch, and Tochki U. There are victims, - National police 10
Russians fired on Donetsk from Grad, Smerch, and Tochki U. There are victims, - National police 11
Russians fired on Donetsk from Grad, Smerch, and Tochki U. There are victims, - National police 12

Reported damage to 7 private houses, 2 high-rise buildings, a utility company, a children's camp, a factory, and two religious buildings. The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Follow Censor.NET on Telegram 

TOP news

all news