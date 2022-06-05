In Mykolaiv as result of rocket blows of Russian occupiers' warehouses with grain meals are burning. PHOTO

In Mykolaiv on Saturday, June 4, the Russian occupiers fired missiles at a warehouse with grain meals - there the fire broke out.

The Mykolaiv mayor Olexander Senkevich reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Apart from the residential quarter, yesterday the Russian occupiers fired on an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv. As a result, warehouses with grain meals caught fire there. Rescuers are still putting out the fire," the statement said.





The fire broke out on an area of ​​10 thousand square meters, 11 units of equipment, and 50 firefighters were involved in its elimination.

In total, the fire destroyed two warehouses. There are no victims.