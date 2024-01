Mi-17 helicopters for Ukraine are already being loaded on the basis of the US Air Force.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Iermak reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Mi-17s for Ukraine are already being loaded on the basis of the US Air Force. Beautiful birds," Iermak wrote, adding a photo.

Watch more: Shelling of Lysychansk by Russian occupiers: Damaged high-rise buildings and infrastructure. VIDEO