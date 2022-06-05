Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated another batch of rashists with officer ranks. PHOTOS
50 60955
The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated another batch of Russian occupiers with officer ranks
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
List of destroyed racists:
- FSB lieutenant colonel Dmitry Molchanov from Krasnodar;
- senior lieutenant Valentin Merkulov;
- Lieutenant Nikita Malkovsky from Krasnodar;
- Lieutenant Vitaliy Golub from Chita;
- Lieutenant Anton Sitnikov from Chekhov