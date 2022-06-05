During June 5, Russians in Donbass killed 3 and wounded 2 civilians, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, released information about civilian deaths by the Russians on June 5.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Telegram.

"On June 5, the Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region: 2 in Avdiivka and 1 in Druzhkivka. Two more people were injured.

It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, "Kyrylenko said.

Read more: Russians wounded 3 civilians in Donetsk region during day on June 3 - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS