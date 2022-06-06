Situation in Severodonetsk has slightly deteriorated, while Ukrainian Armed Forces hold positions in industrial zone, - Haidai. PHOTOS

The situation in Severodonetsk has worsened slightly, and there is dynamic fighting going on right now.

This was stated in Telegram channel by the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, informs Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, during the counterattack half of the city was repulsed, but now we are holding positions in the industrial zone.

"The number of shelling of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk has increased dozens of times. There are many towns in the Luhansk region with a situation comparable to Mariupol: Schastia, Popasna, Rubizhne. Now the Russians are flattening Severodonetsk and Lysychansk," said the head of the region.

According to the Luhansk OVA, rescuers extinguished a fire of about 1,000 square meters in Lysychansk. Russian troops shelled a bakery that had been baking bread for local residents until last.

"In addition to the bakery, several government buildings and two multi-story buildings were damaged. A local resident was wounded during the enemy shelling of Pryvillya. She was taken to the hospital by police officers. There was more serious damage in the Hirska community. There are 16 houses in Zolote, three in Gorny. Also six houses destroyed in Vrubivka.

How many in Severodonetsk - it is difficult to count, because there are street battles there. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding their positions. The Head of State, who visited our forward positions in the Luhansk region at night, was also convinced of this," Haidai said.

He added that civilian infrastructure in the areas of Metelkino, Borivske, Ustinivka and Toshkivka was also damaged after enemy shelling.

Read more: Our troops are defending Severodonetsk industrial zone and neighboring district, - Butusov













Також повідомляється, що із мінометів, ствольної та реактивної артилерії обстріляні Золоте, Оріхове, Гірське, Врубівка.

Окупанти вели штурмові дії в районах Білогорівки та Миколаївки. Ворог зазнав значних втрат у живій силі та техніці.

Авіаційних ударів завдано по цивільній інфраструктурі в Лисичанську.