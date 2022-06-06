Ukrainian Armed Forces captured Russian sniper. PHOTO

Ukrainian defenders captured a Russian serviceman. He turned out to be a 19-year-old sniper Maxim Gerbovnik.

As Censor.NET reports, this was written on telegram channel StratCom.

"Soldiers of the 95th Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine caught an orc sniper, and what was their surprise when they learned that this is their compatriot from the Zhytomyr region," the statement said.

Sniper Maksym Gerbovnyk was born in the village of Povch, Luhyny district, Zhytomyr region.

