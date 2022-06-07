Fighting continues in Severodonetsk. Assault on troops of Russian Federation in direction of Novookhtyrka and Voronovo was repulsed, - Haidai. PHOTO

Russian troops fired on the market, a mining college, and a school in Lysychansk, where two people were injured, and the battles for Severodonetsk were in full swing.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, for several hours rescuers eliminated the fire in the trade pavilions of the market with a total area of ​​1,000 square meters. The flames were extinguished only closer to evening.

"The city's educational institutions were also destroyed - the building of the Mining and Industrial Vocational College, which practically burned down, as well as the secondary school, from where two victims were evacuated. Three more wounded in Lysychansk and Privilege were hospitalized in medical institutions of other regions - two men and a woman," Haidai said.

As early as the morning of June 6, he added, there was a massive shelling of the city of Zolote, where, according to preliminary data, 13 houses were destroyed at once. In the afternoon, the Russians hit the town of Hirske - 11 damaged houses.

















See more: Situation in Severodonetsk has slightly deteriorated, while Ukrainian Armed Forces hold positions in industrial zone, - Haidai. PHOTOS

Currently, according to Haidai, the enemy continues to storm Severodonetsk, and the fighting continues. The Russian assault in the direction of Novookhtyrka and Voronovo was also repulsed. In the area of ​​Belogorovka, the enemy uses sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

The head of the region will also remind that ten enemy attacks in Donbas were repulsed during the past 24 hours, one tank, three artillery systems, two armored combat vehicles, one car, and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

Air defense units shot down two Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.