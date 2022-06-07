Popasnaya railway station after "denazification". PHOTO

Russian troops destroyed the railway station in Popasna in the Luhansk region.

Relevant photos were published by the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Alexander Kamishin, informs Censor.NET with reference to the press service of "UZ".

"This is our station in Popasna. This is what it looks like now, after "denazification", Kamyshin said.

"But I remember it differently, bright and majestic. This winter my team and I launched the Slobozhansky Express. A new diesel train made in Ukraine started on the route Popasna-Kharkiv-Sumy-Vorozhba. Interestingly, the roof of the station was torn down, the walls were torn down and the windows were broken. And the yellow poster about the Slobozhansky Express survived. My sadness is light. We will win - we will rebuild," he added.

