Last days armies of Russian Federation struck blows across Mykolaiv and settlement Berezneguvate. There are dead and injured, - National police. PHOTO
In the Mykolaiv area, enemy troops damaged houses, cars, and other property of citizens. The police are documenting the consequences.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.
As of the morning of June 7, law enforcement officers recorded 14 damaged homes, cars, a school, and other buildings damaged by the shelling. Criminal proceedings have been instituted on each fact and are under investigation.
Around the clock, the police leave on signals received by 102. During the day on June 6, there were 448. All of them were processed.