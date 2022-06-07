Enemy fired at kindergarten in Stepnogorsk of Zaporizhia region, - RMA. PHOTOS

The enemy fired on a kindergarten in Stepnogorsk, Vasylivka district, Zaporizhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that the rocket hit the yard of the preschool. About a hundred windows shattered.

"In total, 8 shells of the occupier hit on Stepnogorsk yesterday from 18:00 to 19:00. The housing stock of the third district of the city was destroyed. One person was injured, and the victim was hospitalized," the statement reads. It is also noted that the enemy shells this urban-type settlement almost every day. There has been no centralized water supply in the settlement since the beginning of March. The wells are located 15 km from the village, in the temporarily occupied territory. Due to constant shelling in the village, there are power outages.















"Before the war, more than 5,000 people lived in Stepnogorsk, now two times less," the RMA summarizes.

