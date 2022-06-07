Young Ukrainian soldier Serhii Paliy, who defended Donbas, is fighting oncology and needs help. PHOTO

A young Ukrainian soldier, Serhii Paliy, who defended his homeland in the Avdiivka area, is currently struggling with a terrible disease and needs our help.

This was reported on Facebook by user Eva Tur, Censor.NET informs.

Serhii himself tells about the history of the disease on his Facebook page.

"He is a very brave and glorious fighter, he defended his homeland in the Avdiivka area, he is a very good droner. A year ago, he and I learned at about the same time that we had oncology. I was successfully operated on by a doctor with golden hands, Serhii was operated on in hospital. I have recovered, and Serhii continues to fight desperately for his life. Please help Serhii to win his life," Eva Tur said.

Details for help:



PrivatBank: 4731 2196 1406 0303 або 5168 7450 3076 0497

Serhii Paliy



Monobank: 4441 1144 2497 5538