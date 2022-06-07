Deputy of the Odesa regional council was detained while receiving 120 thousand UAH of bribe. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On June 7, 2022, NABU detectives, under the procedural guidance of SAPO prosecutors together with the National Police, exposed a deputy of the Odesa Regional Council, chairman of one of the standing commissions of the regional council.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the press service of NABU.

According to the investigation, the official demanded and received from the director of the hospital an illegal benefit for not interfering in the activities of the enterprise, as well as for the "guarantee" of remaining in office.

"He was exposed" on the hot "while receiving an illegal benefit of UAH 120,000. The person was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The issue of notifying him of the suspicion is being resolved. The actions of a person are pre-qualified under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The defendant may face imprisonment for a term of five to ten years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.