Armed Forces successfully restrain assault on Severodonetsk. Enemy destroys Lysychansk. There are dead - Haidai. PHOTO

The occupiers do not control Severodonetsk. The Armed Forces restrain enemy attacks.

According to v, the situation in the Luhansk region is reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai.

"Unfortunately, the turn of destruction has come to Lysychansk. The enemy is destroying the" city on the mountain ". Yesterday, the Russians shot the central districts of Lysychansk, killing a man and injuring a woman. She is in a hospital in Chernivtsi. Lysychansk is gradually becoming similar to the regional center, it is also being destroyed, and there are few surviving buildings left. Our soldiers are successfully holding back the assault in Severodonetsk, and the fighting continues. In the same way in Komyshuvash - the Armed Forces detain racists," the statement reads.

See more: Fighting continues in Severodonetsk. Assault on troops of Russian Federation in direction of Novookhtyrka and Voronovo was repulsed, - Haidai. PHOTO









Serhiy Haidai added that in Toshkivka the enemy's offensive was unsuccessful. The enemy also tried to advance near Ustynivka, but Ukrainian defenders repulsed the occupiers.

In the past 24hrs, 11 enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donbas, three tanks, five artillery systems, two armored combat vehicles, 13 vehicles, and three enemy ammunition depots have been destroyed. Two drones of the Orlan-10 type were shot down by air defense units.

The shelling of the residential area of ​​the region is only intensifying every day. The biggest destructions were recorded in Vrubivka and Zolotye - more than 25 houses were damaged, yesterday orcs fired non-stop artillery at these settlements. In Severodrnetsk, as a result of racist shelling, the building of the local ambulance station was recently burned down.















