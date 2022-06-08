For day Russians destroyed in Donetsk region more than 40 houses, school, and kindergarten, - National police. PHOTO

Police recorded 11 strikes by the enemy. The occupiers fired on 7 settlements and wounded civilians. Police have gathered evidence of Russian war crimes.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.

"Russian troops attacked the settlements of Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Slovyansk, Toretsk, Ocheretyne, Lastochkine, New York. The enemy fired from missiles, artillery, tanks, and Grad multiple rocket launchers. 43 civilian objects were destroyed: 31 houses, a school, a kindergarten, an enterprise, an administrative building, a dormitory, a power line, etc.," the statement said.

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.