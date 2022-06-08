Russians struck blows on 5 settlements of Mykolaiv area. There are dead and wounded, - National police. VIDEO

The town of Bashtanka and the villages of Kaluga, Zelenyi Hai, Zasillya and Murakhivka were under fire. One apartment building and six private houses, a stadium and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

This was reported on the website of the National Police, informs Censor.NET.

Since beginning of invasion of Russian Federation in Mykolaiv area more than 300 people were lost, - Kim









For days on June 7, all divisions of police of the Mykolaiv area responded to 464 messages from citizens. Most of them were related to war crimes.