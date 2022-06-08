News Photo • Russian aggression against Ukraine, War

Russians struck blows on 5 settlements of Mykolaiv area. There are dead and wounded, - National police. VIDEO

The town of Bashtanka and the villages of Kaluga, Zelenyi Hai, Zasillya and Murakhivka were under fire. One apartment building and six private houses, a stadium and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

This was reported on the website of the National Police, informs Censor.NET.

"During the past 24 hours, five settlements of Mykolayiv region were shelled - law enforcement officers document the consequences of another enemy attack. The town of Bashtanka and the villages of Kaluga, Zelenyi Hai, Zasillya, and Murakhivka were under fire. One apartment building and six private houses, a stadium, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. There are dead and injured, "the statement said.

For days on June 7, all divisions of police of the Mykolaiv area responded to 464 messages from citizens. Most of them were related to war crimes.

