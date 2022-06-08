In California, M777 howitzers are being shipped to Ukraine, - Armed Forces General Staff. PHOTO

The state of California is loading M777 howitzers into US Air Force planes to send to Ukraine.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, citing General headquaters of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The US Department of Defense has officially announced that "the M777 towed 155-mm US Marine Corps howitzer is being loaded onto the US Air Force's C-17 Globemaster III at the Marsh Air Reserve, California as part of US security assistance to Ukraine", - the statement said.

