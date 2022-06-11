Rashists once again fired on houses in Zaporizhia, injuring civilian. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers again shelled the homes of local residents of Orikhiv, as well as the villages of Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka and Novodanylivka.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

As a result, the windows and doors of the houses were broken, and the slate roofing was damaged. The adjacent territory with outbuildings located on it was also destroyed.

"In some houses, the roof was completely demolished due to direct hits by missiles. In addition, citizens reported that the owners of the houses were left not only without a roof over their heads but also without real estate documents. After all, everything there was burned to the ground.

Currently, law enforcement agencies know information about one person injured in the shelling. The man received a shrapnel wound a few weeks ago, but due to constant fighting in the maternity ward, he was not able to seek medical help in a timely manner," the statement said.

In total, seven reports of armed crimes against civilians by the Russian military were received last night.

