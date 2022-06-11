News Photo • Russian aggression against Ukraine, War

As result of enemy attack village council in village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia burned down, there is victim, - RMA. VIDEO&PHOTOS

2 4992
In the village of Mala Tokmachka, Polohy district, Zaporizhia region, the village council burned down.

As Censor.NET reports, the press service of Zaporizhia RMA reports about it.

"In the village of Mala Tokmachka, Polohy district, Zaporizhia region, the village council burned down as a result of an enemy attack.

There is one victim who suffered burns to her hands," the statement said.

As result of enemy attack village council in village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia burned down, there is victim, - RMA 01

As result of enemy attack village council in village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia burned down, there is victim, - RMA 02

Read more: Occupiers issued first Russian passports in Melitopol, - Russian media

As result of enemy attack village council in village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia burned down, there is victim, - RMA 03

As result of enemy attack village council in village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia burned down, there is victim, - RMA 04

As result of enemy attack village council in village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia burned down, there is victim, - RMA 05

As result of enemy attack village council in village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia burned down, there is victim, - RMA 06

As result of enemy attack village council in village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia burned down, there is victim, - RMA 07

As result of enemy attack village council in village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia burned down, there is victim, - RMA 08

Read more: Ukraine does not seek to enter territory of Russian Federation, we respect international law, - Zelenskyi

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news