As result of enemy attack village council in village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia burned down, there is victim, - RMA. VIDEO&PHOTOS
In the village of Mala Tokmachka, Polohy district, Zaporizhia region, the village council burned down.
As Censor.NET reports, the press service of Zaporizhia RMA reports about it.
"In the village of Mala Tokmachka, Polohy district, Zaporizhia region, the village council burned down as a result of an enemy attack.
There is one victim who suffered burns to her hands," the statement said.