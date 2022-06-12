Consequences of Russian artillery shelling of villages in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

On the morning of June 12, the Russian military fired on the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, at about 4:00 am on June 12, 2022, the Russian occupiers fired from artillery at the village Chornohlazivka of Bohodukhiv district. The shelling damaged a number of households.

At about 9:00 am, the Russian military opened fire on the village. Felling of Bohodukhiv district, which led to damage to residential buildings.

Read more: "Ukraine is bleeding in front of your eyes": Ambassador Melnyk addressed German government regarding supply of Marder IFV





Pre-trial investigation has been launched in two criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).