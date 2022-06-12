Grain trucks with Ukrainian license plates were spotted in occupied Crimea. PHOTOS

In the Russian-occupied Crimea, a convoy of trucks with Ukrainian license plates was spotted on the Tavrida highway near the entrance to the city of Kerch.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the correspondent of the project Radio Liberty - Crimea.Realities.

The convoy consisted of four cars, each of which was attached to a trailer. The bodies of cars and trailers were covered with awnings. The license plates of the VT series correspond to the Kherson region.

Earlier in the occupied Crimea, trucks filled with grain with Ukrainian license plates were noticed. Caravans of trucks adapted for the transportation of grain crops, 5-10 cars in a column, were moving in both directions along the Dzhankoi-Simferopol highway. Some trucks were parked on the sidewalk due to equipment breakdowns or near roadside cafes.

