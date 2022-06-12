Lithuania buys six reconnaissance drones worth 990,000 euros for transfer to Ukraine. PHOTO

The Lithuanian authorities have purchased six modern EOS C VTOL drones for Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon receive four of them.

This was announced by Lithuanian TV presenter and public figure Andrus Tapinas, Censor.NЕТ informs citing ZN.ua.

We have just bought four more modern Estonian reconnaissance drones made by EOS C VTOL, which we named Magyla, for an additional 660,000 euros. The total cost is 990 thousand euros (the cost of six drones - ed.)", - said the statement.

According to him, four drones will be handed over to the Armed Forces in the near future, and two more - in two months.

Read more: 20 military vehicles arrived in Ukraine from Lithuania, as many armored personnel carriers follow

EOS C VTOL drones take off and land like a copter, behaving like an airplane in the sky. Maximum flight range - 120 km, maximum speed - 107 km/h, equipped with a quiet engine and can withstand strong winds.