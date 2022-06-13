News Photo • War

Russian troops fired on supersonic missiles, tanks and artillery in Donetsk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Russians fired supersonic missiles, tanks, and artillery at Donetsk, killing and wounding.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As it is noted, for days occupiers struck blows on 11 settlements. 43 civilian buildings were destroyed, the vast majority of which were residential buildings. Police have documented Russian war crimes.

Russian troops fired on the settlements of Avdiivka, Toretsk, Bakhmut, Soledar, Svitlodarsk, Krasnohorivka, Udachne, Maksymilianivka, Halytsynivka, Mykolaivka, and Dolynivka.

"Two air strikes with supersonic air-to-ground missiles of the x-22" Storm "type were inflicted by the enemy in the village of Mykolayivka, Pokrovsky district. At least six private houses were damaged," the statement said.

Russian troops fired on supersonic missiles, tanks and artillery in Donetsk region 01
