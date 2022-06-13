News Photo • War

Mariupol will be liberated, as in 2014 - Zelensky. PHOTOS

On the eighth anniversary of the liberation of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the city would be liberated from the Russian occupiers again.

He reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"On the eighth anniversary of the liberation of Mariupol from pro-Russian terrorists, we are fighting again for him and the whole of Ukraine. As then, in 2014, Mariupol will be free again. The Ukrainian flag will return just like in every town and village where the occupiers came. Because this is our country and our people!" the head of state emphasized.

