New burials appear in yards of Mariupol every day, - Andryushchenko. PHOTOS

New graves continue to appear in the yards of houses in improvised cemeteries in Mariupol. There are no official data on the level and causes of death in Mariupol.

The adviser of the Mariupol mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET transfers.

"Mariupol. Cholera. The main thing. The occupying power assures that the situation is under control. However, behind this is only that nothing is being done. No preventive action. The only thing is that the occupiers acknowledged the problem with the re-education of submarines, that many tops are buried in the yards. Most reburials take place in a mass grave in Mangush, so the official procedure takes from 8 to 10 days to pass through the bureaucratic circles of the so-called DPR and their funeral service.

However, the cause of death is not established.

See more: Bodies of seven civilians tortured by Russian military are found in Kyiv region, - National police. PHOTOS

There are no official data on the level and causes of death in Mariupol. The occupiers have neither the equipment nor the reagents to carry out the relevant analyzes and tests.

At the same time, we observe a tendency to increase burials in yards and prepare new graves by residents. New graves appear in makeshift cemeteries every day. The cause of death is unknown, but is nonviolent.

With regard to the epidemic, we can only hope that the risk remains a risk. Unfortunately, but so far," he said.



