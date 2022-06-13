Russia earned 93 billion euros on oil and gas sales in 100 days of war. INFOGRAPHICS

Russia earned 93 billion euros from fossil fuel exports in the first 100 days of the war against Ukraine. The largest importers were China and EU countries.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by UNIAN with reference to report from the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

According to CREA, in the first 100 days of the war (February 24-June 3), the EU accounted for 61 percent of fossil fuel imports or about 57 billion euros.

The largest importers were China (€12.6 billion), Germany (€12.2 billion), Italy (€7.9 billion), the Netherlands (€7.8 billion), Turkey (€6.7 billion), Poland (€4.4 billion), France (€4.4 billion), South Korea (€3.5 billion) and India (€3.4 billion).

Russia's money comes primarily from the sale of crude oil (46 billion). This is followed by gas transported through pipelines (24 billion), oil products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and, finally, coal.

