Situation in Severodonetsk is extremely aggravated, enemy purposefully destroys high-rise buildings and objects of "Azot" and "Skloplastyk", - Haidai. PHOTOS

In Severodonetsk, the situation is extremely aggravated - Russian troops are destroying high-rise buildings and "Azot".

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the storming of the city has been going on for several days in a row. The enemy destroys high-rise buildings and industrial facilities with artillery.

"We have another targeted hit on the objects of Severodonetsk "Azot" and "Skloplastyk". The bridge, the premises of the regional SES were destroyed, the nearby villages of Synetsky and Pavlograd were shelled. Every day it becomes known about the dead, who are difficult to reach due to the density of shelling. Many damaged high-rise buildings in the old districts of Severodonetsk, some of which the Russian army shot to demolish to the ground. However, they did not succeed in the offensive in the area of ​​Metolkin," Haidai said.

As it is noted, active hostilities on June 13 also took place in the directions Toshkivka - Ustynivka, Orikhove - Zolote, Komyshuvakha - Vrubivka, Vasylivka - Belogorivka, Nyrkove - Mykolaivka.













As a result of the Russian shelling, 13 houses were destroyed in Vrubivka, 11 in Toshkivka, seven in Lysychansk, and two in Hirske. The injured woman from Novodruzhesk was hospitalized in another region.

"Two more battalion tactical groups came to reinforce the enemy. The Russians are trying to surround the units of our troops in the area of ​​the settlements of Lysychansk, Privillya, Severodonetsk, Borivske," the statement said.