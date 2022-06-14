During June 14, 3 civilians were killed and 4 wounded in Donetsk region - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, announced the numbers of killed and wounded civilians in the region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Telegram.

The head of the RMA noted: "During June 14, the Russians killed 3 Donbas civilians: 2 in Novoukrainka and 1 in Dobropillya. 4 more people were wounded.

In total, since February 24, Russian shells have already killed more than half a thousand civilians in the Donetsk region.

It is still impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

