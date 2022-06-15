Apostolivska community of Dnipropetrovsk region was fired from "Urahans", there are 4 dead. In Novomoskovsk area - 2 "arrivals", - Reznichenko. PHOTO

Russian troops fired

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"It was a difficult night with losses. The enemy fired at the Kryvyi Rih district from the Urahans. It hit the residential areas of the Apostolivska Community," he said.

According to Reznichenko, 4 people were killed and 1 wounded in Apostolovo. He is in the hospital. Dozens of houses and a hospital were damaged in the city. The area of ​​the shelling is covered with cluster munitions. Pyrotechnics work.

Besides, Reznichenko reports that in the Novomoskovsk area - two "arrivals".

"The missiles severely damaged public infrastructure and country houses. No one was injured," he said.





