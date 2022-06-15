Rashists hit on 11 settlements of Donetsk region for days, there are dead and wounded, - National police. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers fired on the territory of Donetsk region 13 times a day. As a result, civilians were wounded and killed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police.

"During the past 24hrs, Russian troops have attacked 11 settlements - Ocheretine, Berdychi, New York, Avdiivkas, Zhelane (Pole), Dobropillas, Virivka, Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Krasnohorivka , Pokrovsk.

67 civilian objects were destroyed: 47 - residential buildings, railway, hospitals and medical center, cars and trucks, garages. Currently, 336 settlements are without electricity, 174 have no water supply," the statement reads.

