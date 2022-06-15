Body of resident of Kyiv region killed by occupiers was found - National Police. PHOTOS

Kyiv Region Police have found the body of a resident of the village of Kolonshchyna who was killed by the occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kyiv region police.

"During the occupation, the 49-year-old victim and a fellow villager went outside and disappeared. The body of a 30-year-old friend was found by police in May. Examination confirmed that the man was shot in the head. The second man was still missing," police said.

The body of the second comrade was recently exhumed by police from the Bucha District Police Department in a forest near the village of Vyshegrad. Next to the burial were the positions of the Russian army.

Police sent the victim to the morgue for a forensic examination. After establishing the final cause of death, the man will be handed over to his family for burial.