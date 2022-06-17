Russian corvette damaged by Ukrainian Defense Forces is being towed by Volga to plant. PHOTOS

A Russian small missile ship is being towed by the Volga to a shipyard. The photo shows that the ship is damaged.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Dumskaya.

Fresh photos of the damaged Russian corvette of the project 21631 code "Buyan-M" were published by participants from Russia at thematic forums.

The ship was shot at the moment when it was towed by the Volga to the shipyard.

The hull and superstructures of the small rocket ship (MRC) are dotted with holes. In addition, there is no radar active radar station "Positive-M1".

The name and board number are painted, but judging by the number of painted letters, it is most likely "Great Ustyug", the former board 651. The ship belongs to the Caspian flotilla of Russia, but before the full-scale invasion it was transferred to the Black Sea, where he participated in hostilities against Ukraine.

It is possible that this RTO was damaged on March 7 by artillerymen of the Navy with MLRS.

A corvette was built at the Zelenodolsk Shipyard and put into operation in 2014.

In addition to other weapons, the ship carried eight guided caliber missiles, which attacked Ukrainian cities.