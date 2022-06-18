Russians struck airstrikes on Sirotinomu and Borivskomu, fired at residential quarters in Lysychansk, fights proceed in Severodonetsk, - Haidai. PHOTOS

Fighting continues in Severodonetsk. The Russians tried unsuccessfully to carry out assault operations outside the city.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it in the telegram.

"They are repeatedly firing on the territory near all the bridges, which are no longer suitable for movement. They opened fire on Synetsky and Pavlograd near Severodonetsk. Another destruction on "Azot" - now on the territory of the transport shop. Residential neighborhoods near the former Donsoda plant in Lysychansk have been shelled twice. 13 houses were destroyed in Hirskye another 14 - in Vrubivka," the statement reads.

In addition, it is noted that the enemy fired at Metelkine, Ustynivka, Mykolaivka, Bilohorivka, Voronovo, Zolote and Troitske from artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

"Air strikes were inflicted in the Sirotyny and Borivsky districts. Our soldiers successfully repulsed the assault near Sirotyny and Metolkin. The occupier withdrew to his former positions. As well as near Hirske.

With the support of artillery, the Russians carried out assault operations near Nirkovo. Ukrainian soldiers set them on fire to abandon this idea," Haidai wrote.

It is reported that yesterday five people who were injured in recent days were hospitalized in Dnipropetrovsk region: "Among them are four residents of Lysychansk and one from Severodonetsk who came under fire in Lysychansk."

Watch more: Occupiers fire at Lysychansk, fierce fights in Severodonetsk proceed, - Haidai. VIDEO











Читайте: Евакуація із сєверодонецького "Азоту" зараз неможлива, - Гайдай















