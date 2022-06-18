Enemy struck on regional hospital after story about it showed in news, - Navy of AFU. PHOTOS
This is stated in a post on the page of the Navy of the Armed Forces on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
"In the photo, the same hospital - before and after the publication of information about him," - said in a statement.
The Ukrainian Navy clarified that the hospital is located in one of the regional centers, and the story about it was shown in the morning in a single telethon.
They urged journalists not to indicate in the stories and texts the name of the medical institution and the settlement in which it is located.
"Can't the enemy open Google Maps and find out everything, you probably want to ask. Google Maps does not say what is inside the institution, what operations are performed, which doctors do them, what is the flow of wounded and does not thank a particular medical institution for saving lives and does not disclose the place and role of the institution in the system during martial law, "the statement said. .