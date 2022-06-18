Zelensky visited bases of National Guard in Odesa region. PHOTOS

During a working trip to Odesa region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky inspected the base, samples of weapons and the shooting range of units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The President presented state awards to employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.











"I want to thank you from the people of Ukraine, from our state, for the great work you are doing, for your heroic impeccable service. It is important that you are alive. As long as you live, there is a strong Ukrainian wall that protects our country. I wish your families good health," Zelensky said.

The audience observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen soldiers.

