News Photo • War

3 enemy missiles hit oil depot in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. PHOTO

20 75640
Three enemy missiles hit an oil depot in Dnepropetrovsk region. A fire broke out.

This was stated by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

3 enemy missiles hit oil depot in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA 01

"We have "arrivals" again. In the Novomoskovsk district. Three missiles destroyed an oil depot. There is a severe fire. Rescuers will tame the flames," wrote Reznichenko.

Three people were injured as a result of the shelling. They are hospitalized with burns.

Read more: Enemy fired at Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko

Follow Censor.NET on Telegram 

TOP news

all news