Consequences of today's rocket attack on factory in Kharkiv. PHOTOS
As a result of a missile strike by Russian troops in Kharkiv, a production facility of one of the enterprises was destroyed.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to press service of Prosecutor`s General office.
According to investigators, around 1:00 p.m. on June 18, the Russian military fired missiles at an enterprise in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. As a result, one of the production premises was damaged.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).