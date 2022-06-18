Soldiers of 44th Separate Artillery Brigade using American M777 howitzers to destroy Rashists in Donbass. PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade of the AFU mercilessly destroy Russian occupation troops with American M777 howitzers.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of Joint Forces grouping.

"Preferably our targets are artillery units of the Rashists, we cover our infantry," says "Zloy", the commander of one of the units performing combat missions in the Bakhmut direction of Donbass.

- We do not disregard other combat equipment either, we also inflict fire on the enemy's manpower, We do not go overboard. We are given a target - and our task is to destroy it!".











Artillerymen say that 155-mm M-777 howitzers are a threatening force, high maneuverability and high power. The enemy constantly hunts for them and spares neither missiles nor shells to defeat them.







