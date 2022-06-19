During June 18, Russians in Donetsk region killed 1 and wounded 11 civilians - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The head of the Donetsk military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced the losses among the civilian population of the region on June 18.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Telegram.

Kyrylenko noted: "On June 18, the Russians killed 1 person in the Donetsk region - in Raigorodok. Another 11 people were injured.

Also in Bakhmut 1 wounded and 1 dead were registered, who were wounded in Luhansk region.

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha. "

