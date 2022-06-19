News Photo • War

Shelling of Huliaipillya by Russian occupiers: Houses, a shop and an oil mill were damaged. Some are wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops fired on the civilian infrastructure of Hulyaypillya, Zaporizhia region.

According to Censor.NЕТ this was reported  reported  by Zaporishia regional military administration.

"As a result of the shelling, several dozen private homes were hit. As a result, some of them were completely destroyed, others have been somewhat destructed.

Enemy shells also hit other ppremises, garages, cellars, summer kitchens and courtyards," the statement said.

The Russian occupiers fired on other facilities.

"The shrapnel damaged one store, an oil mill and the administrative building of the Orikhiv Regional Department. They smashed windows, cut facades and roofs. It has now been established that the injured residents of the district center were taken to a medical facility with injuries of various severity," the OBA added.

