Australia sent four armored vehicles to Ukraine M113AS4. PHOTOS
This was reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the website of the Ministry of Defense of Australia.
It has been noted that the Australian government's military aid package worth more than 285 million Australian dollars, includes Bushmaster armored vehicles, M777 howitzers; anti-tank weapons, ammunition, unmanned aerial vehicles and a number of personal equipment.
Military reports that the Australian version of the M113 is an upgrade of 2007 - M113AS4.
The machine has reinforced ceramic plates armor protection, which provides protection against weapons up to 14.5 mm. The bottom of the M113AS4 also protects the crew from mines and improvised explosive devices. The armored personnel carrier also received changes in armament. M113AS4 has a turret which houses an upgraded 12.7 mm Browning M2HB-QCB machine gun.