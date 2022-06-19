Almost 5 tons of crops were destroyed in Odesa region as a result of fire, - USES. PHOTO

The fire broke out in the village of Bilka, Ivanivska territorial community of Odesa region.

Censor.NЕТ informs citing the pressservice of Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

"On June 18, at 2:30 a.m., the Rescue Service received a message that a fire broke out in the village of Bilka, Ivanivska Territorial Community, at Trygubova Street. Upon arrival at the scene, rescuers identified that a wooden building was on fire.

At 05:24 the fire was extinguished on the total area of 50 square meters" - says the message.

The fire destroyed a wooden outbuilding and hay in bales, approximately 150, weighing 4.5 tons, harvest of 2022.

The cause of the fire is being established. No one was killed or injured.

