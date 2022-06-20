Residents of Mariupol are on verge of survival due to lack of drinking water, - Boychenko. PHOTO

Mariupol is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe due to lack of drinking water.

The Mariupol mayor Vadim Boychenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"More than 100,000 people who still remain in the city do not have access to drinking water. Currently, the occupiers supply it once a week. Residents stand in line for 4-8 hours. They are on the verge of death. This is a humanitarian catastrophe. Therefore, we must do everything possible to open a green corridor and save people," said the mayor.

He added that Russians and collaborators had also restricted residents' access to food. At the same time, the city is left without gas light and drainage system.