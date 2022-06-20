Belarusians tried to blow up fence on border with Poland - border guards. PHOTO
Belarusian border guards tried to blow up a fence on the border with Poland.
This was reported by the Polish Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
It happened near the border checkpoint in Dubych-Tserkivna. Six Belarusian soldiers "tried to blow up a fence".
It is also reported that on June 19, Polish border guards detained another batch of Belarusian illegal migrants. 21 people, including from Morocco, Senegal, and India, tried to enter Poland illegally.