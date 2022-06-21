During day, Russians in Donetsk region hit private homes, mines and educational institutions. There are killed and wounded, - National police. PHOTOS

The occupiers fired on 16 settlements, killing and wounding civilians. 54 civilian buildings, such as housing and infrastructure, were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"The cities of Avdiivka, Myrnohrad, Hirnyk, Kurakhove, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Druzhkivka, Siversk, Zhelanne, Kurakhivka, Gostre, New York, the villages of Opytne, Reznikovka, Tonenke, and Bila Hora were under enemy fire. The Russians fired from aircraft, the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, Tornado-S and Urahan jet systems, artillery, and tanks. The occupiers used cluster shells," the statement said.

41 residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, 10 of them were apartment buildings, a preschool educational institution, a farm, a mine, factories, a correctional colony, etc. In addition, tonight Russian troops fired on the school in Avdiivka with shells of the MLRS "Grad" with a magnesium charge. The building burned down. This is the third school destroyed by the Russians in the city.





