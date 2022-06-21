Bezuhla revealed details of Zelensky's visit to Lysychansk on June 5. PHOTO

People's Deputy Maryana Bezuhla published a photo of President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Lysychansk in early June and revealed the details of the trip.

She wrote about it on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Volodymyr Zelensky in Lysychansk. Recently. Own photo. He came then under fire, hidden, to support and see with his own eyes, to understand. He was with us," Bezugla signed the photo.

Soon the people's deputy revealed the details of the visit.

"It was June 5. Yes, under fire. The secret for the enemy. In the heart of the battle for Donbas. Then his arrival not only shocked and inspired, but also led to a number of decisions that were crucial in the future," - added Bezugla.

She also noted that when talking to Zelensky on the street, the loud sounds of enemy shelling occasionally interrupted the conversation.

