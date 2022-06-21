In Poltava region said goodbye to ten Ukrainian defenders who died in battles against Russian occupiers. PHOTOS

Today, June 21, near the Holy Dormition Cathedral in Poltava, a memorial service was held for Ukrainian defenders who died at the hands of the Russian occupiers.

Seven soldiers were said goodbye near the cathedral, and three more in the Lubny community, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Poltava Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

Staff Sergeant Panchenko Viacheslav Mykolaiovych lived in the village of Hubske, Lubny district. He was born on February 21, 1980. He died on June 17 in Kharkiv region as a result of artillery shelling.

Chief Sergeant Ulianko Serhii Vasyliovych lived in the village of Khvoshchivka, Khorol ATC. He was born on October 30, 1978. He died on June 17 in Kharkiv region as a result of artillery shelling.

Senior Sergeant Volodymyr Andriiovych Arsenenko lived in Lubny. He was born on August 26, 1983. He died on June 17 in Kharkiv region as a result of artillery shelling.

Soldier Tymoshenko Yurii Hryhorovych lived in the village of Kolosivka, Velykobahachanska ATC. He was born on August 14, 1979. He died on May 30 near the village of Novoluhansk, Donetsk region.

Senior Sergeant Moroz Ruslan Iliich lived in the village of Slobodo-Petrivka, Hrebinka ATC. He was born on July 16, 1981. He died on June 17 in Kharkiv region as a result of artillery shelling.

Senior soldier Klymenko Andrii Viktorovych lived in Poltava. He was born on June 29, 1970. He died on June 17 in Kharkiv region as a result of artillery shelling.

Senior soldier Ponomarenko Roman Yurievych lived in Khorol. He was born on November 27, 1994. He died on June 17 in Kharkiv region as a result of artillery shelling.

Senior soldier Andrii Valerievich Tykhonenko lived in Khorol. He was born on March 22, 1996. He died on June 17 in Kharkiv region as a result of artillery shelling.

Soldier Vasilchenko Konstantyn Mykolaiovych lived in Hadiach. He was born on September 7, 1986. He died on June 17 in Kharkiv region as a result of artillery shelling.

Soldier Panteley Oleksii Mykolayovych lived in Lubny. He was born on March 29, 1985. He died on June 17 in Kharkiv region as a result of artillery shelling.

The fallen servicemen were buried with all military honors in the communities at their places of residence.

