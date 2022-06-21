Five people died and 11 were injured in shelling of Kharkiv by occupiers. PHOTOS

On June 21, Russian occupiers shelled the Kharkiv Industrial District, killing five people and injuring 11 others.

The chief of Investigative department of police of the Kharkiv region Serhii Bolvinov reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian military shelled the Industrial District. Commercial and residential buildings were shelled. No military facilities. Previously, the MLRS was Hurricane.

Unfortunately, 5 dead, 11 wounded. Investigators inspected the scene. The information was entered into the Unified register of pre-trial investigations under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal code of Ukraine (Violation of laws and customs of war)", it is told in the message.

