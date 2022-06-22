News Photo • Russian aggression against Ukraine, War

Rashists fired cluster shells at lake beach in Donetsk region. 1 person was killed. Among wounded are 6 children - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

The servicemen of the army of the Russian Federation struck on a beach in the city of Chasiv Yar. There are dead and wounded.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the Head of Donetsk RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Six wounded children are the consequence of yesterday's shelling of Chasov Yar. The Russians hit the beach at Lake Zolota Rybka, which is in the city boundaries. According to preliminary information, cluster shells were used. A total of 1 person was killed and 11 injured as a result of the shelling. This is another war crime. We are carefully documenting everything. They will have to answer for everything," the report reads.

